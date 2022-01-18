NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council meets tonight. Councilmember Bob Nash joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio to detail what will be discussed in tonight’s meeting.

One topic that finds itself on the council’s agenda yet again is the potential installation of license plate readers in Davidson County.

Nash says a bill that has been proposed by him and other council members regarding the use of license plate readers is set to be discussed tonight.

“Our bill is on its second reading that we authorize the use of LPR’s and also establish guidelines for their use,” said council member Nash, “We’re trying to get a balance because surrounding communities have certainly found them a valuable tool in reducing crime,” said Nash.

Flood mitigation is also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting and the funding that is available for flood victims.

“Folks who get designated by TEMA and Metro Water Services as being repetitive loss properties in flood plains can apply as funding becomes available, and they can have their homes bought out,” said council member Nash.

According to Nash, in tonight’s meeting, four resolutions worth a little over $3 million are being proposed to buy a total of eight homes.

Metro council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.

