Newsmaker: Metro Council to discuss change in retiree plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Metro Council is set to meet to discuss an array of topics Tuesday night.

Metro Council member Zach Young joined News 2 to discuss the items on the meeting agenda.

Young discussed a change in the retiree plan that could potentially save $17 million dollars a year. He said that’s actually the small figure when you take a look at the big picture.

Currently, Young said Metro has an other post employment benefits of $4.3 billion, essentially the liability they have to pay for medical insurance for their retirees. Young said that is unfunded right now and Metro currently just pays that as they go each year.

Young said they are making a change that would cut that liability by about 1.1 billion, or 25%.

To learn more about the Nashville Metro Council, click here.