Newsmaker: Metro Council to consider final ordinance of transportainment bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Metro council member Colby Sledge joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss items on the meeting agenda including transportainment.

The Metro Council will reconvene tonight and all eyes are on the transportainment bill whose third and final ordinance will be read tonight.

Sledge is one of 28 council members co-sponsoring the transportainment bill and details what the bill is trying to regulate.

“This legislation will basically create a framework for regulation, and one of its biggest items that it reigns in on is it doesn’t allow alcohol to be consumed on these vehicles for now,” said Sledge.

Transportainment is not a new topic to the council and the final vote to regulate the party buses in Nashville is expected tonight.

“Right now we council members are trying to get a handle on what has become a business model that quite frankly does not represent what we’re trying to sell as Nashville and what we’re trying to attract to people, and its become more of a detriment more than an attraction,” said Sledge.

Sledge said the bill is not made to keep those visiting Nashville from having fun, but to rather get a handle on a business model that doesn’t represent what Music City is all about.

“The Nashville experience does not mean that you get to come here and be the worst version of yourself,” said Sledge, “We already have a place for that and it’s called Las Vegas.”

The Metro Council will meet on October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.

Watch the video above to learn more about the transportainment bill that will be addressed tonight.