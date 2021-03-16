Newsmaker: Metro Council set to discuss transfer of solid waste disposal responsibilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Metro Council is set to discuss an array of topics Tuesday night.

Councilmember Jennifer Gamble joined News 2 via phone to talk about the meeting plans.

Gamble said they will discuss a memorandum of understanding to transfer solid waste disposal responsibilities from the Public Works Department to the Metro Department of Water and Sewer Services. Gamble said this is a move to begin consolidating and aligning all transportation and infrastructure activities into one office in preparation for an establishment of a Department of Transportation, being proposed by the Mayor’s office for the future.

The Council is set to meet Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.