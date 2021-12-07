NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro council member Courtney Johnston joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss the array of topics on the Metro Council meeting agenda tonight.

One of the topics set for discussion is the $596 million capital spending plan presented by Mayor John Cooper. Councilmember Johnston says several amendments up for proposal are set to be discussed including one she proposed.

“There’s a $10 million one that council member O’Connell and I are sponsoring that’s a compromise to the original amendment that had taken $15 million away from the zoo parking garage,” said council member Johnston.

Brookmeade Park is another big topic up for discussion that is expected to gain improvements and security measures.

“Some neighbors in that area are very upset about the living conditions there and would like their park back. Homelessness is an issue that we’re dealing with across the county, so we need to focus on it,” said council member Johnston.

Metro Council will meet tonight at the Metro Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.