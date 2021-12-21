NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro council is expected to meet tonight. Councilmember Russ Pulley joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss two controversial subjects on tonight’s agenda.

License plate readers have been on the council’s agenda for quite some time, and Pulley says he expects it to stay that way for now.

“We’re going to kick this down the road again to have a meeting between proponents and opponents and it’s a publicly noticed meeting that’s going to occur January 5th and I will participate in that meeting and it’s public so everybody can listen in,” said Pulley, “The vice mayor initiated this meeting so we can get both sides and see if we can come up with a compromise,” said the council member.

Another topic up for discussion is recycling in the Nashville area, and Pulley said it’s not a surprise that this issue has emerged.

“It’s not a surprise because many of the council members have been dealing with issues regarding trash collection, and I’ve had serious issues in my district as a result of it,” said Pulley, “I had one neighborhood that went two weeks without trash collection,” said Pulley.

To learn more about the topics Metro Council will discuss tonight watch the entire interview above.