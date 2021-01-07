Newsmaker: Metro council considers allowing police to use license plate recognition cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, News 2 features special reports in every newscast for our special roadblock “Lights, Camera, Caught.”

From stolen cars to sex offenders – police in several communities are using license plate recognition cameras to keep an eye on crime threats.

With the success of these cameras helping curb crime, Metro Council is now considering whether to allow the use of these camera by Metro police.

Councilwoman Joy Styles joined News 2 at 11 over the phone with more on what council is considering.