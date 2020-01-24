Newsmaker: Meth dangers in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meth use is rising and for the first time last year, the TBI investigated more meth cases than any other drug in the state.

Tennessee once ranked as one of the top states for homemade meth labs, many of the drugs are coming from across the border.

Special Agent Tommy Farmer with the Dangerous Drug Task Force discussed with News 2 the concerns about the drugs that are causing destruction on our streets. The opioid epidemic and methamphetamine climb has caused an increase in crime and addiction.

Tennessee was the meth capital in 2010 before 2086 labs were ceased. This alone shows the sate has made progress and takes the drug issue very seriously.