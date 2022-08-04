NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TN Voices provides statewide and national support for families and the systems that serve them, and now the nonprofit is launching a new app aimed at helping reach younger folks in Tennessee.

Will Voss, COO of TN Voices joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 with more.

“Our goal is to figure out how is it that we can utilize a research base tool and get it in the hands of children and youth as we recognize that there is a need to continue to support them,” Voss said.

The app is called MyHealthCoach and can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Store.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.