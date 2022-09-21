NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Underpaid, understaffed, underfunded, underappreciated: These are just a few challenges teachers say they are facing in Tennessee.

Beth Walser, Clinical Director at Volunteer Behavioral Health System, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with mental health options available for teachers.

“If you’re a teacher and you feel burned out, that would feel like numbing, robotic, being mentally exhausted, or just feeling like you don’t want to get out of bed to go to a job you went to school for and see students that you love, those are symptoms that should be a cry to get some help,” said Walser.

Walser says a few things teachers can do when feeling burnout is:

Set boundaries

Focus on what you can control

Don’t isolate yourself

Perform self-care acts to help recenter

For additional resources, click here.