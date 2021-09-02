Newsmaker: Mental health assistance for flooding victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The deadly flooding in Waverly could result in mental health impacts for victims.

Nathan Miller of Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the resources available for those struggling mentally after the flood.

“The big resource is going to be counseling for these folks. As with any kind of trauma that people go through, everybody is affected to a varying degree. Some folks are not going to be affected at all, which I don’t think this case is going to be, but others are affected mildly and some are affected severely. So, those resources needed are going to depend on exactly how much they’re affected. Of course counseling, medication services, care management services and those types of things, most of those are available at local mental health centers,” Miller said.

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care can be reached at 1-877-567-6051 and the crisis line can be reached at 1-800-704-2651. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Youth Villages Crisis Line can be reached at 1-866-791-9221 (ages 17 and under). The crisis text line can be reached by texting TN to 74174.

