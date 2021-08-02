HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An event in Hendersonville will pay tribute to a fallen police officer.

Hendersonville officer Matt Lee joined News 2 in studio to discuss how a softball tournament will honor fallen Officer Spencer Bristol. Bristol was killed in the line of duty on December 30, 2019.

Newsmaker: Memorial softball tournament to honor fallen Hendersonville officer

The 31-year-old, a United States Navy veteran, is survived by his wife and daughter.

The softball tournament begins September 11, 2021 at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville.

It is open to all active or retired first responders. It costs $300 per team or $30 per player.

You can learn more by contacting DLEE@HVILLEPD.ORG