Newsmaker: Megan Barry keynote speaker at International Awareness Day rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rally and luncheon will be held on Saturday for International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Recovery Center located at 6030 Neighborly Avenue.

Megan Barry and Dr. Stephen Lloyd will both speak at the event. Barry lost her son, Max to a drug overdose two years ago. Since their loss, Barry and her husband Bruce have been open about talking about Max’s overdose death.

Lunch will be provided to all attendees. Attendees will also receive Narcan training and will be able to add their loved one’s name, photo and/or artwork on a Wall of Remembrance.

No registration is needed to attend the event.