Newsmaker: Meet Wilson County’s new director of schools

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Congratulations to Jeff Luttrell, who after 20 years with the Wilson County Schools district has been appointed the new director of schools.

News 2 spoke with Luttrell over the phone to talk about plans for the new role Monday.

“Due to my experience to being here in the district, I’m well aware of our talented teachers and administrators and our structures. We’ve had a lot of success and I just want to keep that moving forward,” said Luttrell.

Wilson County Schools have experienced explosive growth, which has led to expansion of some schools and the addition of new schools. Plus, the district continues to make progress on the rebuilding of schools damaged in the March 3rd, 2020, tornado outbreak.

“We’ve got the first schools demolition nearing completion and Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson they’re getting ready to begin that process,” Luttrell continued, “Just here in a few days there will be more information on opening of bids to start construction Stoner Creek and then at that point we will look at preparing to build West Wilson Middle School.”

Luttrell also talked about lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full interview at the top of the page.