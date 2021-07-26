Newsmaker: Meet La Vergne’s new Police Chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of La Vergne has a new Police Chief, Burrel “Chip” Davis.

Chief Davis has been with the department for a while and joined News 2 in studio to discuss his new position. Davis has 22 years in law enforcement, 17 of which are with the La Vergne Police Department.

He served as a Sergeant over training since 2007. He said he plans to add four officers a year for the next five years, will upgrade police cars and add two K9 officers as well.

