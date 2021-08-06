NEWSMAKER: MDHA opens affordable housing waiting list for Sudekum Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open a waiting list for Sudekum Apartments from noon on August 11 through 3 p.m. on August 13.

The waiting list is offered for two, three, four, and five-bedroom apartments. People on the waiting list will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The apartments are in South Nashville, located at 101 University Court. Anyone needing assistance to apply for the waiting list can stop by the management office between noon and 3 p.m. on August 11. Applicants needing assistance can also stop by the C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Avenue North between noon and 3 p.m. during open application days.

