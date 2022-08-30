NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Annual Muscle Team Gala returns this year to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

“We’ve had over 15 [drug approvals] in the last decade and many more on the horizon,” said Joy Stafford, with MDA. “We want to make sure we’re empowering our families across the globe.”

September is Muscular Dystrophy Awareness month. Stafford said after two years without the gala they’re excited to be gathering once again.

“This truly is a reunion of our families and our local partners,” said Strafford. “We have about ten of our local families who will be joining us.”

Stafford said they serve about 6,200 families across Tennessee.

The gala takes place on September 20, 2022, at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. You can find more information and how to get tickets at this link.