Newsmaker: Mayor David Briley shares his plans for Nashville

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Cyntoia Brown
Top Stories
WATCH: Cyntoia Brown confession from August 2004
Top Stories
School threat prompts increased security in Dekalb County
Vanderbilt to begin selling alcohol to general public
Nashville veterinarian warns about threat of toxic blue green algae
Police investigate chair attack at East Nashville McDonald’s
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Franklin author provides tips on how to start a ‘side hustle’
Top Stories
Surviving Nashville: A guide to affordable downtown parking
Top Stories
Musicians working multiple jobs to make ends meet in Nashville
Nashville songwriter feeds his soul and seniors through Meals on Wheels program
Demand for childcare in Davidson County leaves many parents waiting, looking for alternatives
How to survive Nashville as major growth continues
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Vanderbilt to begin selling alcohol to general public
Top Stories
Titans excited for joint practices with Patriots
Top Stories
Vols defensive back dealing with spinal condition
Titans remind fans of NFL’s clear bag policy ahead of new season
Predators fans can now buy single-game tickets
WATCH: Titans lounge with Buck Reising
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Community
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Newsmaker: Mayor David Briley shares his plans for Nashville
Newsmaker
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Aug 14, 2019 / 11:58 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2019 / 11:58 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Vanderbilt to begin selling alcohol to general public
Oldest living woman in Oklahoma talks about her secret to a long life
Nashville veterinarian warns about threat of toxic blue green algae
Police investigate chair attack at East Nashville McDonald’s
Flurry of suits emerge as NY opens door to old abuse claims
Don't Miss
WATCH: Cyntoia Brown confession from August 2004
School threat prompts increased security in Dekalb County
Vanderbilt to begin selling alcohol to general public
Nashville veterinarian warns about threat of toxic blue green algae
Police investigate chair attack at East Nashville McDonald’s
Flurry of suits emerge as NY opens door to old abuse claims
Company stirs debate with defense of Taco Tuesday trademark
Community Calendar