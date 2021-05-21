Newsmaker: March of Dimes holding important fundraiser at Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The March of Dimes is holding a very important fundraiser this weekend to support the work they do for babies and their families.

Associate Director for Tennessee March of Dimes Amy Colburn joined News 2 at 11 to discuss this year’s event.

“We are so excited. We will be at the Fairgrounds speedway from 9-11 tomorrow morning, May 22, and we’re just so excited to have our families come out and drive around the track a couple of times and do a little racing,” Colburn said.

It’s also not too late to sign up.

Those interested in participating in the event can click here to sign up.