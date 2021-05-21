Newsmaker: March of Dimes holding important fundraiser at Fairgrounds

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The March of Dimes is holding a very important fundraiser this weekend to support the work they do for babies and their families.

Associate Director for Tennessee March of Dimes Amy Colburn joined News 2 at 11 to discuss this year’s event.

“We are so excited. We will be at the Fairgrounds speedway from 9-11 tomorrow morning, May 22, and we’re just so excited to have our families come out and drive around the track a couple of times and do a little racing,” Colburn said.

It’s also not too late to sign up.

Those interested in participating in the event can click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss