NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are just one week away from Christmas, which means last-minute shopping, traveling is about to start and preparations for family gatherings. Although this is a joyful time of year, it can also cause stress.

Doctor Bryan Guess from Exodus Health Center discusses with News 2 how to handle the stress from the holidays.

He says to be the best version of yourself and avoid the stress by exercising, take Vitamin D, hydrate your body and eat fiber.