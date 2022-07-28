NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is airing special reports on school safety as students in several counties head back to class.

Many Middle Tennessee schools have school resource officers in place, and Rutherford County was the first to implement SROs. In fact, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has been providing SROs since 1993. Now, all 50 schools in the county have one.

Rutherford County Major Britt Reed joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to tell us more on how they are preparing for the new school year.

“This week the whole division is spending a week training. They’re doing training now at one of our local schools. They’re actually working and doing trainings on active threats, [and] making sure anything we can do better on our training,” Major Reed said.

