Newsmaker: Make-A-Wish Foundation donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Right now, you can help make incredible children’s wishes come true.

Beth Torres with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Edwin Vickery of Mercedes-Benz of Music City joined News 2 in studio to discuss how the public can help these children smile.

Here is what each donation does:

  • $20 fun float for a pool wish
  • $50 gaming headset for a gaming room wish
  • $100 limo ride for a wish kid
  • $1,000 a new bedroom set for a room makeover wish
  • $5,000 a wish trip to Disney World
  • $15,000 a wish to have a pool

To donate or learn more, click here.

