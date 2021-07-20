Newsmaker: Make-A-Wish Foundation donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Right now, you can help make incredible children’s wishes come true.

Beth Torres with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Edwin Vickery of Mercedes-Benz of Music City joined News 2 in studio to discuss how the public can help these children smile.

Here is what each donation does:

$20 fun float for a pool wish

$50 gaming headset for a gaming room wish

$100 limo ride for a wish kid

$1,000 a new bedroom set for a room makeover wish

$5,000 a wish trip to Disney World

$15,000 a wish to have a pool

To donate or learn more, click here.