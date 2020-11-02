Newsmaker: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and there have been advancements in recent years in the area of lung cancer. Doctor Susan Garwood of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute joined News 2 via phone to discuss the progress.

Garwood spoke to News 2 regarding the importance of cancer screenings and new technology that allows them to diagnose lung cancer in earlier stages, which can be life-saving.

The risk factors for lung cancer are: