Newsmaker: Local organization looks to keep horses out of harm’s way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local organization looks to keep horses out of harm’s way.

Horse Plus Humane Society is tasked with stopping horses from being exported to countries where they could be used as food.

“Our goal is to rescue, shelter and protect as many horses as we can,” founder Tawnee Preisner said. “Every week, hundreds of horses are exported into Mexico to be slaughtered for human consumption, and horses are also exported into Canada.”

Preisner joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how you can help support the organization.

