NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Something new is coming to Channel 2 at two! Local on 2, WKRN’s new lifestyle show, is launching this Monday and brings you good news and stories from Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Local on 2 host Larissa Wohl joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the show.

Local on 2 looks to bring the new, the old and everything in between when it comes to airing the good news stories of those in the community.

“There’s so much out here and there are so many feel-good stories and that is what Local on 2 is all about, introducing people to things in their own backyard and inspiring them to live a better life,” said Wohl.

Wohl says the show will not only introduce viewers to new, fun and quirky spots, but will also bring exposure to the “old” side of Music City and surrounding areas.

“There are so many people who have moved here and there are also so many people who are from here that want to see the old Nashville as well,” said Wohl, “Something really important to me and Laura [Schweizer], was to bring both sides of Nashville to remember all the people who made Nashville the city that it is.”

To celebrate its first episode, Local on 2 is holding a giveaway giving viewers the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. The winners will be announced on Local on 2.

Local on 2 will air at 2 p.m. on September 12 on News 2 WKRN.

