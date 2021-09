NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lipscomb University has a new president.

She is the first woman to serve as the CEO of the University. McQueen joined News 2 in studio to discuss the announcement.

She is the 18th president of Lipscomb and the former Tennessee Commissioner of Education. She succeeds L. Randolph Lowry III or Randy Lowry.

To learn more about the university, click here.