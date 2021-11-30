Newsmaker: Lighting of the Green returns for 17th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lipscomb University annual holiday tradition is making its grand return to the campus. Lipscomb’s Vice President of Public Relations Kim Chaudoin joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the big day entails.

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the annual Lighting of the Green at Lipscomb University which is a beloved tradition in the Nashville community. After being virtual last year, the event is excited to come back with a bang in person this holiday season.

“This is the 17th year that we’ve had Lighting at the Green with host Amy Grant, she is always generous with her time during the holiday season and we are so happy to be back in person this year,” said Chaudoin.

Those in attendance can expect performances by star-studded artists, Lipscomb’s very own chorus and appearances by surprise musical guests.

“We’ve got Cece Winans and she’s going to sing several songs. We also have our choruses from Lipscomb Academy and University and there are always a few musical guests that we just don’t know who will be there until they show up,” said Chaudoin.

Lighting of the Green is an event for all ages featuring free pictures with Santa, holiday vendors and food for those in attendance.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. outside Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena with a free concert to follow at 6 p.m.

A shuttle service will be offered at the Woodmont Hills Church and will run until 10 p.m.

To watch the event live, click here.