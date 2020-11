NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is trying to get the word out about a lot of charity events this year that are being and have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One charity, Light The Night, raises money for the leukemia and lymphoma society. Fall 2020 will obviously look different, as the charity prioritizes the safety of patients, volunteers and supporters.

Light The Night Campaign Manager Fatemeh Delheimer joined News 2 at 11 to explain how this year’s event will work virtually.