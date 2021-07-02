Newsmaker: Let Freedom Sing 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After last year’s Fourth of July celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, the celebration will be back this year with a bang.

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss this year’s event.

“We shortened the day a little bit because we know it’s going to be big and kind of wanted to stay out of the heat…[this is] the most advanced national promotion we’ve ever gotten. Couple special announcements [will be made] during the event to talk about our future,” Spyridon said.

