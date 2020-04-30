Newsmaker: Lessons we’ve learned from the 2010 flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The Flood in May of 2010 was one of the worst disasters in Middle Tennessee history, affecting so many people.

In just two days, a record-breaking 13.57″ of rain fell, more than doubling the old two-day record of 6.68″ in 1979 from the remnants of a hurricane.

Former Metro Councilman Phil Claiborne joins News 2 to discuss the affects the flood had on many Tennesseans and how we have grown since the disaster.

Destruction took place all over the volunteer state, but many people stepped in to aid in relief efforts to help communities have access to basic needs and revitalization.