Newsmaker: Lebanon takes a stand against crime

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon Police Lieutenant PJ Hardy and Wilson County Sheriff’s Captain Scott Moore join Nikelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss “National Night Out”.

“National Night Out” is a way for the community to interact with law enforcement on a one-to-one basis.

The event was created to have the community come together and stand against crime.

“The whole event was designed years ago to have the community come together and stand against crime, and that was the whole premise of the event. Now, it has morphed into this way to really connect with us the sheriff’s department, the Mt. Juliet Police Department, and all of our first responders,” said Lieutenant PJ Hardy.

Captain Scott Moore said he always looks forward to the community engagement that “National Night Out” brings.

“We have such a supportive community in Wilson County from Mt. Juliet to Lebanon, to Watertown and we just have that sense of unity, and the comradery, fellowship, and interacting is the most important thing to me,” said Captain Scott Moore.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 5 at Don Fox Park in Lebanon.