Newsmaker: Law enforcement urges residents to watch for ‘red flags’ in possible COVID-19 scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is currently the urge to get a handle on phishing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Hill, Deputy Attorney General, Public Protection Section, went into detail with News 2 regarding the various scams that people need to look for through phone calls and on the internet. Hill believes that it’s ‘sad’ that people are opening themselves up to be victimized during this vulnerable time of the pandemic.

“When any crisis hits it brings out the absolute best in people but it also brings out the absolute worst in people,” said Hill. “People will step across the street and help their neighbors in extraordinary ways but they will also reach out to people to take advantage of them, and it is sad to see.

Hill went into detail about some of the phishing scams that occur, including fake calls from the IRS or the CDC asking for personal or banking information. Hill advises for Tennessee residents to look at the red flags when being approached with a situation such as this.

“Do your research. They will pressure you to do something immediately. Sometimes scammers will ask for payment in gift cards, for example, or wiring the money. So pay attention to those sorts of things, do your research, make sure you know who you’re dealing with before giving money, giving information to anybody.”

Other various internet scams have occurred through sites such as GoFundMe and people claiming to help people get their stimulus checks in a more-timely manner.

