Newsmaker: Last Minute Toy Store helps thousands during the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every year families who need assistance paying for Christmas gifts can count on the Last Minute Today Store. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss how the public can help.

The Last Minute Toy Store and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office have been providing better Christmases for families in the Middle Tennessee area for years.

“About five years ago we partnered with this nonprofit organization called Last Minute Toy Store because they needed space and more volunteers, so we joined hands with them, and they’ve had it running for about 20 years in West Nashville in a small church,” said Sheriff Hall.

Even amid the pandemic, Sheriff Hall says the number of children to who they provide a Christmas each year has actually increased.

“We’re shooting this year, we believe in the upper 7500 kids to help have a Christmas they wouldn’t have had,” said Sheriff Hall.

The Last Minute Toy Store is also a great way for those in the community to give back.

“You can volunteer online or you can also donate money and go online and instead of bringing a toy go to Amazon and they will actually send the toy to us which is a fantastic operation,” said Sheriff Hall.

Toys are also welcome to be dropped off at 5117 Harding Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.

To volunteer, or to register click here.

To learn more about the Last Minute Toy Store watch the entire interview above.