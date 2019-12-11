Newsmaker: Last minute toy store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Christmas holiday is a joyful time of year but it can also be a time of worry for parents who can not afford toys for their children. The ‘Last minute Toy Store’ allows parents to shop for their kids for free.

Sheriff Daron Hall discusses with News 2 just how helpful the Last minute Toy Store has helped the Nashville community throughout the years.

The organization has served over 5,000 children during the Christmas holiday and also accepts donations for families.

If you’d like to donate, please visit the website.