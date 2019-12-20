Newsmaker: Last minute holiday spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today marks just five more days until Christmas. Consumers also have this weekend to shop for last-minute holiday items, this year Americans are expected to spend nearly $731 billion dollars during the season.

Vice President of Consumer Banking Market for Bank Of America, Ed Gumucio discusses with News 2 helpful tips to find the right gift at the right price.

Setting a spending limit and a budget of how much you plan to spend on each person is cost-efficient and will help consumers save overall.

