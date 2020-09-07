Newsmaker: Kids coping with COVID-19

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic had made an impact on children across the state. From adjusting to different styles of learning, to going back to school, some will need help coping with all the changes.

Rikki Harris, CEO of TN Voices joined News 2 to give some advice to parents.

Tennessee Voices for Children, Inc. was formally organized in 1990 by Tipper Gore as a statewide coalition of individuals, agencies and organizations working together as a Steering Council to promote children’s health and education services.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories