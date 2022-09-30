NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Oct. 1 marks the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Organizers with the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence are remembering the many local victims in a special way. Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy and Victim-Witness Coordinator Susan Tucker-Smith joined News2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on Saturday’s event.

Anyone who is in need of help should call the Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628 or text 615-983-5170.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.