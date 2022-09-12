NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special partnership is helping spread the word about hearing impairment and getting hearing aids to kids who need them. Heart of Hearing Founder Meghan Thomas joins Kendra Scott Event Manager Madison Wones in the News 2 studio with more on the new collection.

The designer jewelry boutique says the partnership began after they heard of the wonderful work the nonprofit organization is doing to raise awareness for the hearing impaired youth in the community.

“We built a special collection dedicated to the Heart of Hearing with special pieces that represent what the organization is doing with their mission,” said Wones, “We have a piece that represents tranquility and growth over time, we have our Illusion Stone which is power and creativity and other elegant pieces,” said Wones, highlighting some of the collection.

Thomas says the pieces in the collection aim to help individuals feel more confident, especially those who wear hearing aids.

“Get a piece of jewelry and make yourself feel beautiful, especially those who have hearing aids because sometimes you get in your own head and think, you know, that it’s just an uncomfortable thing, but walking away with a piece of jewelry on your ears will make you feel better,” said Thomas.

Heart of Hearing and Kendra Scott Collection event will be held on September 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fifth and Broadway location.

The collection will also be available online from September 16 to September 18. Those purchasing jewelry online should use the code GIVEBACK-COMBT in the coupon box during checkout.

20% of all sales made will go back to the non-profit organization. To purchase jewelry, click here.