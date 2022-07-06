NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Being diagnosed with a brain tumor is an incredibly stressful experience but one event hopes to alleviate some of that burden. Olivia Leow joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on a musical event that will help support those undergoing treatment.

Leow can attest to the stress that a diagnosis can bring. In 2021, Leow was diagnosed with a brain tumor and says it’s been quite a year with all of the treatment she has had to endure.

“I had an awake craniotomy, which is just what it sounds like,” said Leow, “In August I had five and a half weeks of daily radiation treatment just to fight the brain tumor and then six rounds of chemotherapy. So, I’m really glad to be on this side of it because it has been quite the year.”

Karaoke on the Brain is a new fund created by Leow at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center that aims to cover some of the financial burdens for brain cancer patients.

“You know I went into the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center dozens of times this year and started to notice that there are probably people who do not have a strong community,” said Leow, “If I could do anything to help someone get through it, that is what I wanted to do, and I’m really focused on taking away that stress and burden.”

Leow worked with Vanderbilt to start a brain cancer patient assistance fund to help alleviate some of the costs that come with a brain tumor diagnosis.

Karaoke on the Brain will take place on July 19 at 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $75 per attendee. To purchase tickets, click here.

