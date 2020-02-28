Newsmaker: Junior League Book Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If your kids love to read all the books they have or just can’t afford to buy them on your own, the Junior League of Nashville wants to give them a whole new collection. All you have to do is stop by Tusculum Elementary tomorrow.

Co-Chair of the ‘All Booked Up’ event joins News 2 to discuss the mission of the Junior League of Nashville. During the event, Over 500 children will be given a bag full of books to take home and start their own library.

It is important to allow kids to explore reading as ages one through five are the most critical in development. There will be several stations set up to allow the children to do and activity while picking various books of their interest.