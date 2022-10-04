NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready for a fall fundraiser that’s great for the family and supports local families in need! CEO of The Well Outreach Shelly Sassen and John Maher of John Maher Builders join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to talk more about the Whole Hog Festival.

The event will help support The Well Outreach, an organization that focuses on helping those in need in Williamson and Maury County.

“Before COVID we were serving 250, right now we’re serving 750 families,” said Sassen, “Our other program is the JetPack Ministry and it serves local students in need. We serve about 25 local schools and we are serving 950 students every weekend with that food.”

The festival will feature delicious pork-themed food, a bacon-eating contest and a hog-calling contest.

To learn more about the event and John Maher Builders’ partnership with The Well Outreach, watch the entire interview above.