NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tomorrow is International Women’s Day and News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will be moderating a panel in celebration. Founder of Collective615, Kathy Thomas, joins Nikki Burdine in the News 2 studio with more on what they’ll be discussing.

The panel will include a group of five women who are thought leaders and disrupters in the field of STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Mathmatics). Thomas said the panel for this year’s discussion is aimed to break the bias.

“There’s always a global initiative with International Women’s Day and this year is breaking the bias,” said Thomas, “We really want to take it to another level and talk about redefining mainstream, and mainstream being what we traditionally think of when we think of the people who are shaking things up.”

Thomas says the discussion aims to bring awareness to the many influential women in STEM who live right here in Music City and continue to make changes globally and within the community.

“Dr. Annabelle Morgan who is a scientist, Raven Hernandez who started Earth Rides rideshare app, Delisa Guerrier who developed Guerrier Development and is developing Nashville’s next theme park, and Shannon Ware the creator of Virtual Collective,” said Thomas highlighting some of the panelists and their accomplishments.

The event will take place Inside the L&L Market building on Charlotte Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 8. To purchase tickets click here.

To learn more about Collective615’s International Women’s Day event watch the entire interview above.