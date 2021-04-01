Newsmaker: Insight into Baby Joe case

DICKSON, Tenn., (WKRN) — All eyes on Dickson this week as a hearing in the case of Joe Clyde Daniels gets underway Thursday.

The boy is more affectionately known as Baby Joe. He was reported missing by his parents April 4, 2018. A few days later, his father, Joseph Daniels was charged with criminal homicide. Then, his mother, Krystal Daniels was charged with aggravated child neglect or endangerment. The five-year-old is presumed dead.

In this Newsmaker segment, News 2 spoke with our radio partner Kenneth Forte of WDKN Dickson. Forte has been following every twist and turn of the case since the beginning and provides valuable insight into how the case has not only progressed but also impacted the community.

News 2 is bringing you live coverage of the hearing that is expected to last Thursday and Friday.