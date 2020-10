NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that is especially important this year.

Health experts said that many women are skipping their mammogram screenings because of health and safety concerns amid the pandemic.

Dr. Mark Cooper from The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Tristar Centennial joined News 2 to discuss screening.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE