NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of immigrants cross the US border each year. Hundreds then come to Tennessee for refuge.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) works across the state daily as part of an ongoing mission to enforce federal immigration laws.

Those cases are then sent to the US attorney’s office. US Attorney of the Middle Tennessee district, Don Cochran joined News 2 to discuss more.

