Newsmaker: Hustle for the House 5K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is sponsoring a big race that benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville.

Liz Piercy and Amy Bennett of RMHC joined News 2 in studio to talk about the event and how the community can get involved. The race will start & finish at the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and follow a certified course through the Hillsboro West End Neighborhood.

The event will be on September 18, 2021. It lasts from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and more information can be found here. Tickets will cost from $19 – $34.