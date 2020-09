NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross has been in demand lately as they’ve been responding to the wildfires out west, as well as, the hurricanes and tropical storms along the gulf coast.

With all the extra work they’ve been doing it’s really stretched their budget.

Sherri McKinney is with the Red Cross on assignment in Pensacola, Florida right now. She joined News 2 by phone to discuss the work the Red Cross has done in 2020 and how you can help.