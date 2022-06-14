NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before you go on vacation this summer, the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to avoid travel scams before and during your trip. Robyn Householder, CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on avoiding scams this summer.

Householder says the pandemic has impacted travelers’ mentalities when it comes to planning trips which can make you more susceptible to falling victim to scams.

“We’re all hungry to go on vacation it’s been more than two years so we’re all apt to get out and about and scammers know that,” said Householder, “The pricing for everything right now is very, very high and so there’s always an opportunity for that scammer to offer you something that is extremely attractive that you’re going to be more susceptible to paying attention to.”

To avoid scams, Householder recommends that travelers be wary of anything labeled as free during the trip.

“Scammers will set up bogus, free Wi-Fi accounts close to hotels, airports, train stations and bus stations in an attempt to get you online and get your information,” said Householder, “So always use a secure account if you’re doing any banking or giving personal information.”

To learn more about avoiding summer travel scams watch the entire interview above.