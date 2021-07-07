Newsmaker: Hope Rental Assistance Program with the Metro Action Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Assistance is now available for people who need help paying their rent. The Officials from the Metro Action Hope Program said the public can now apply for assistance.

Lisa McCrady is the Director of Communications for the Metro Action Commission and joined News 2 via phone to discuss the program.

McCrady said a lot of people may be struggling to pay their rent right now, and can apply for the program. McCrady said they have received a lot of applications thus far, but some are missing bits of information. So if someone does apply, they need to be sure and check that all information is filled out.

The community can visit their website to learn more about the program and application process.

Call 615-862-RENT for more information.