NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People will be coming together for a night of bowling in memory of a fallen Hendersonville police officer.

Officer Matt Lee joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on how you can participate in the event.

“Everything that we raise that night is going to go to the Spencer Bristol Scholarship, which is a scholarship that was started in Spencer’s name, and that scholarship goes to first responders who are looking to continue their education or to get some sort of training that they need. It’s really just going to make our community a special place and this night is going to be all about supporting that scholarship,” Officer Lee said.

Officer Bristol was killed in December 2019 while chasing a suspect on foot across I-65 in Nashville.

The event will be held May 19 at Hendersonville’s Strike & Spare Bowling Alley. Bowling will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and a minimum donation of $50 is required. To see the full interview, click on the video above.